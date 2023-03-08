SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

SunLink Health Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SSY opened at $1.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.90 and its 200-day moving average is $0.96. SunLink Health Systems has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $8.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.19.

Get SunLink Health Systems alerts:

SunLink Health Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

SunLink Health Systems, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare products and services. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a bed community hospital and bed nursing home Information Technology (IT) service company, and healthcare facilities, which are leased to third parties.

Receive News & Ratings for SunLink Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunLink Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.