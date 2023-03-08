SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
SunLink Health Systems Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:SSY opened at $1.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.90 and its 200-day moving average is $0.96. SunLink Health Systems has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $8.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.19.
SunLink Health Systems Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SunLink Health Systems (SSY)
- Under-the-Radar Azul SA Takes Flight on Robust Travel Demand
- Market Gets “Powelled”: S&P 500 Confirms Resistance
- Ulta Insiders Hold Tight: Sell-Siders Buy
- Rivian Plummets, But Is This 2023’s Greatest Buying Opportunity?
- Potential Earnings Have Rated Ambrx Biopharma a Moderate Buy
Receive News & Ratings for SunLink Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunLink Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.