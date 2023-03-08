Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Shares Up 4.6%

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) shares shot up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.15 and last traded at $19.07. 331,253 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 3,283,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.24.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NOVA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $28.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.57 and a 200 day moving average of $20.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 410.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,731,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000,199 shares in the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 139.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 2,741,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597,770 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 4th quarter worth about $14,254,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,379,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,867,000 after acquiring an additional 781,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Sunnova Energy International by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,319,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,772,000 after buying an additional 743,894 shares during the period.

Sunnova Energy International, Inc operates as a residential energy service provider. It offers solar energy systems, electric vehicle chargers, and home solar protection. The company was founded by William Jackson Berger in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

