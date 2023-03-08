Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Shares Up 4.6%

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) shares shot up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.15 and last traded at $19.07. 331,253 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 3,283,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.24.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NOVA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $28.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.50.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.57 and a 200 day moving average of $20.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.
Sunnova Energy International, Inc operates as a residential energy service provider. It offers solar energy systems, electric vehicle chargers, and home solar protection. The company was founded by William Jackson Berger in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
