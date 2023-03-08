Sunriver Management LLC Buys 476,491 Shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Sunriver Management LLC lifted its position in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,330,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 476,491 shares during the quarter. Clarivate comprises approximately 3.8% of Sunriver Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Sunriver Management LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Clarivate worth $21,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLVT. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Clarivate in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,303,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Clarivate during the third quarter worth about $334,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Clarivate by 7.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,074,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,822,000 after buying an additional 577,242 shares during the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in Clarivate in the third quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Clarivate by 228.8% in the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 62,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 43,343 shares during the last quarter. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLVT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Clarivate from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Clarivate from $17.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Clarivate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Clarivate from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Clarivate from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.88.

Shares of Clarivate stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $10.86. 1,256,283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,587,966. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.36 and its 200-day moving average is $10.13. Clarivate Plc has a one year low of $7.85 and a one year high of $17.50.

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of global information, analytics and workflow solutions. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment is composed of the academia and government, and life science and healthcare product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes the patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

