Sunriver Management LLC Has $34.90 Million Stock Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Sunriver Management LLC raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 320,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,569 shares during the period. Take-Two Interactive Software makes up 6.0% of Sunriver Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Sunriver Management LLC owned about 0.28% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $34,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.6% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 97.2% during the second quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 104.6% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 38,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock traded down $0.74 on Wednesday, reaching $116.14. 384,896 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,895,879. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.00 and a 1-year high of $161.21. The company has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($1.79). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 8.35% and a positive return on equity of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Cowen decreased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.88.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

(Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.