Sunriver Management LLC Has $55.17 Million Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Sunriver Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 64.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,155,390 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 454,134 shares during the period. SS&C Technologies accounts for about 9.5% of Sunriver Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Sunriver Management LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $55,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SSNC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 7.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,067,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,196,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809,055 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,990,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,002,300,000 after buying an additional 401,503 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 19.9% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,688,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772,233 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,695,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,503,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687,932 shares in the last quarter. 83.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on SSNC shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. DA Davidson increased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.27.

Shares of SSNC traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $58.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 442,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,024. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.04. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.25 and a 52-week high of $79.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.41.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.13. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

