Surevest LLC Acquires 349 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Surevest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the quarter. Surevest LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.6% during the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 17,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.4% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 8,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 13.9% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.4% in the third quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 8,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 4.2% in the third quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

NYSE:EMR traded down $0.75 on Wednesday, hitting $85.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,272,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,697,881. The stock has a market cap of $48.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.85. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $72.40 and a 52-week high of $100.00.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 25.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 26.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on EMR. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.43.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

