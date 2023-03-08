Surevest LLC Boosts Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Surevest LLC grew its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Surevest LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 65.8% in the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 96.2% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 144.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its position in Airbnb by 32.3% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Airbnb from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Airbnb from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Airbnb from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Airbnb from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.52.

ABNB traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.84. 1,271,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,575,408. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $81.91 and a one year high of $179.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.34, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.16.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 22.54%. Airbnb’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total transaction of $23,842,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,250,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $977,552,132.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 16,868 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $2,162,646.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 134,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,301,939.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total value of $23,842,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,250,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $977,552,132.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,969,363 shares of company stock valued at $239,852,264 over the last 90 days. 32.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

