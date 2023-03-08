Surevest LLC Has $2.51 Million Stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Surevest LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,794 shares during the period. Surevest LLC owned 0.22% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $2,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IMCG. Eagle Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 36,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 25.8% in the third quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 96,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,873,000 after acquiring an additional 19,847 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 63.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 191,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,645,000 after acquiring an additional 74,139 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 42.9% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 4,813 shares during the period.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,971. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $48.44 and a 52 week high of $66.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.07.

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

