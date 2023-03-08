Surevest LLC Has $3.42 Million Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Surevest LLC boosted its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,809 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Surevest LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $3,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Cummins by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its position in Cummins by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Lewis Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cummins by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lewis Capital Management LLC now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Cummins by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Cummins from $235.00 to $231.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Cummins to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cummins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.75.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of CMI stock traded down $1.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $254.91. 322,904 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 886,072. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.27 and a twelve month high of $261.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $247.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.44.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 18.95 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.56%.

Insider Activity at Cummins

In related news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 3,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.99, for a total value of $836,637.93. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,689.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 3,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.99, for a total value of $836,637.93. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,689.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.34, for a total value of $1,397,963.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,073,776.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,709 shares of company stock worth $4,245,545 in the last ninety days. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cummins

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

See Also

