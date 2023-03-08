Surevest LLC Has $4.75 Million Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Surevest LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International makes up 1.3% of Surevest LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Surevest LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $4,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 83.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,909,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,854,521,000 after purchasing an additional 13,126,188 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 58.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,346,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,071,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060,171 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 652.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,894,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,977,719 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,480,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,997,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 122.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,632,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,567 shares in the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PM shares. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Argus upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.73.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PM traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,091,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,101,261. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.74. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.85 and a 12 month high of $109.81. The firm has a market cap of $154.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.69.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 127.24%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total value of $786,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,588,020.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total value of $786,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,588,020.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $887,070.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,835,627.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,064 shares of company stock valued at $11,738,763 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products, which are sold in markets outside the U.S.

Recommended Stories

