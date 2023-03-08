Surevest LLC Increases Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Surevest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,098 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Surevest LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 4,080,776 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $586,979,000 after purchasing an additional 640,013 shares during the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $590,000. Thunderbird Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,843,000. Tiger Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,847,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,791,000. 75.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.18, for a total transaction of $1,411,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,214,883.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $28,939.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,066.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.18, for a total transaction of $1,411,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,214,883.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,593 shares of company stock worth $4,695,857. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Salesforce Price Performance

A number of brokerages have commented on CRM. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Salesforce from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $134.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $182.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.24.

Shares of CRM traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $183.73. The company had a trading volume of 3,850,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,564,535. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $183.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 872.99, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.21. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $222.15.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.