Surevest LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Surevest LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 66,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Surevest LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $3,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AFL. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 66.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AFL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Aflac from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.75.

In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total transaction of $35,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,421,676.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Aflac news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,357,314.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,163,395.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total transaction of $35,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,421,676.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 24,479 shares of company stock valued at $1,724,278 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFL stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.09. 598,018 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,591,385. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $52.07 and a 12 month high of $74.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.94.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08. Aflac had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Aflac announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

