Surevest LLC Purchases 1,896 Shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV)

Surevest LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the quarter. Surevest LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 89,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,482,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA ISCV remained flat at $55.50 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,416. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $47.24 and a one year high of $60.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.83.

