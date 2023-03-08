Surevest LLC Raises Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Surevest LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Surevest LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of 3M by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,685,523 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,229,834,000 after acquiring an additional 94,802 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of 3M by 7.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,315,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,684,639,000 after acquiring an additional 758,126 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of 3M by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,413,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,103,670,000 after acquiring an additional 44,714 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 2.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,363,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $703,151,000 after acquiring an additional 167,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of 3M by 3.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,557,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $589,837,000 after acquiring an additional 155,110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MMM. Barclays dropped their target price on 3M from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group decreased their price target on 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho decreased their price target on 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.92.

3M Trading Down 0.3 %

MMM traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,466,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,465,922. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 1-year low of $106.18 and a 1-year high of $154.66.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.06). 3M had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 39.72%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 59.11%.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

