Surevest LLC Reduces Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Surevest LLC lowered its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up approximately 1.1% of Surevest LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Surevest LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Capasso Planning Partners LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Theory Financial LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 10,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total transaction of $1,505,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,705 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $3,738,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 233,208 shares in the company, valued at $34,871,592.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $1,505,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,705 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 148,991 shares of company stock worth $23,102,528. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of ABBV traded down $3.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $149.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,830,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,880,683. The business has a fifty day moving average of $152.89 and a 200 day moving average of $150.22. The company has a market cap of $265.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.62. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.09 and a 1 year high of $175.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.52% and a net margin of 20.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 89.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABBV. Truist Financial increased their price target on AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Guggenheim began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. Societe Generale lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.12.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.