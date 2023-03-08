Susquehanna International Group Ltd. Acquires Shares of 19,090 OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

Susquehanna International Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of OPKO Health by 150.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,122,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,011,000 after buying an additional 1,275,600 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of OPKO Health by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,887,369 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,457,000 after buying an additional 1,191,429 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of OPKO Health by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 227,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 12,506 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in shares of OPKO Health by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 313,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 88,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of OPKO Health by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 190,553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 21,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health Stock Up 7.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ OPK traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.14. 26,105,506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,989,339. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $879.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.64. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $3.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.27 and a 200 day moving average of $1.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OPKO Health ( NASDAQ:OPK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $185.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.21 million. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 15.77% and a negative net margin of 32.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Insider Buying and Selling at OPKO Health

In other OPKO Health news, major shareholder Opko Health, Inc. purchased 14,285,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.35 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 94,285,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,999,999.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 40.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About OPKO Health

OPKO Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment includes the clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

