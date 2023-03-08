Susquehanna International Group Ltd. Has $1.81 Million Stock Holdings in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

Susquehanna International Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) by 70.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,754 shares during the quarter. Qiagen accounts for approximately 0.6% of Susquehanna International Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Susquehanna International Group Ltd.’s holdings in Qiagen were worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 133.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 46,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

QGEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Qiagen from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Qiagen from €53.91 ($57.35) to €54.60 ($58.09) in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on Qiagen from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Qiagen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.53.

NYSE:QGEN traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.20. 161,137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653,492. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Qiagen has a one year low of $40.38 and a one year high of $51.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.62.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $531.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.93 million. Qiagen had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 19.76%. Qiagen’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Qiagen will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

