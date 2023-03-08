Susquehanna International Group Ltd. Has $3.32 Million Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Susquehanna International Group Ltd. cut its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 81.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,554 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 179,327 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises about 1.1% of Susquehanna International Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Susquehanna International Group Ltd.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 303,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,260,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 10,077 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 242.7% in the third quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 8,067 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth $81,183,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 96.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,639 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,729 shares during the period. 13.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BABA has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $114.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.13.

Alibaba Group Stock Down 2.0 %

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Shares of BABA traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $86.99. 9,333,955 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,627,246. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.60. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $58.01 and a 52 week high of $125.84. The company has a market cap of $230.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.75, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.63.

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.