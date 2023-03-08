Susquehanna International Group Ltd. Invests $601,000 in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Susquehanna International Group Ltd. purchased a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 24,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KWEB. Hedges Asset Management LLC raised its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 18,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 10,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 65,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 19,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Price Performance

Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF stock traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $29.73. The company had a trading volume of 7,304,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,809,889. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.43. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 52-week low of $17.22 and a 52-week high of $36.19.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Company Profile

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

