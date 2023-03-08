Susquehanna International Group Ltd. Purchases 58,128 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Susquehanna International Group Ltd. grew its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 1,598.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 61,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,128 shares during the period. Linde comprises about 5.5% of Susquehanna International Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Susquehanna International Group Ltd.’s holdings in Linde were worth $16,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the second quarter worth $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 92.3% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the second quarter worth $46,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 1,809.1% during the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the second quarter worth $58,000. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Linde alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total transaction of $1,462,290.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,953.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of LIN traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $352.90. The stock had a trading volume of 912,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,815,831. The firm has a market cap of $173.68 billion, a PE ratio of 42.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $331.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $312.94. Linde plc has a one year low of $262.47 and a one year high of $362.74.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 14.95%. Linde’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 13.37 EPS for the current year.

Linde Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.275 per share. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 56.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LIN shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Linde from $346.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $370.67.

Linde Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.