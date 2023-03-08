Susquehanna International Group Ltd. Trims Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Susquehanna International Group Ltd. trimmed its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 84.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,559 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 35,990 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group Ltd.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Lpwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.9% in the second quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 5.4% in the second quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.0% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,260 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.7% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on NVIDIA from $238.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.14.

In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total value of $418,717.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,505,428.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total value of $418,717.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,505,428.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,148,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 536,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,392,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 289,560 shares of company stock worth $50,272,657. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA stock traded up $5.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $238.87. 30,076,680 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,675,188. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.81. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $289.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market cap of $590.01 billion, a PE ratio of 133.84, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.76.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 9.20%.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

