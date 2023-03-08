Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. Has $4.14 Million Position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) by 970.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 553,389 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 501,687 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft comprises about 7.7% of Susquehanna International Securities Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd.’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $4,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 40.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 82,407,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $720,246,000 after acquiring an additional 23,647,091 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,468,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $536,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820,736 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 12.8% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 46,173,041 shares of the bank’s stock worth $354,149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,232,371 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 26.9% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,245,733 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384,203 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,742,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.67% of the company’s stock.

DB traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,425,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,489,639. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $7.24 and a 52 week high of $13.57. The firm has a market cap of $25.32 billion, a PE ratio of 4.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.50 and its 200-day moving average is $10.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.76.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DB shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays increased their price target on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €11.00 ($11.70) to €11.50 ($12.23) in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €13.00 ($13.83) to €15.00 ($15.96) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.81.

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

