Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. Purchases New Shares in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. purchased a new stake in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000. argenx comprises 0.7% of Susquehanna International Securities Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARGX. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in argenx by 144.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in argenx by 112.5% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in argenx in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in argenx by 116.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in argenx by 42.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 57.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

argenx Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of argenx stock traded down $3.09 on Wednesday, reaching $336.14. 52,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,538. argenx SE has a one year low of $267.35 and a one year high of $407.93. The company has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.72 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $375.54 and a 200 day moving average of $374.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

argenx Company Profile

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ARGX shares. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on argenx from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. William Blair started coverage on argenx in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 target price on shares of argenx in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on argenx from $443.00 to $448.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on argenx from €405.00 ($430.85) to €450.00 ($478.72) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, argenx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $454.50.

argenx SE operates as a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases. It operates from the Netherlands, Belgium, the United States of America, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. The firm partnering with academic researchers through its Immunology Innovation Program (IIP), argenx aims to translate immunology breakthroughs into a world-class portfolio of novel antibody-based medicines.

