Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. Purchases New Shares in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. purchased a new stake in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000. argenx comprises 0.7% of Susquehanna International Securities Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARGX. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in argenx by 144.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in argenx by 112.5% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in argenx in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in argenx by 116.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in argenx by 42.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 57.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
argenx Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of argenx stock traded down $3.09 on Wednesday, reaching $336.14. 52,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,538. argenx SE has a one year low of $267.35 and a one year high of $407.93. The company has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.72 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $375.54 and a 200 day moving average of $374.57.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
argenx Company Profile
argenx SE operates as a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases. It operates from the Netherlands, Belgium, the United States of America, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. The firm partnering with academic researchers through its Immunology Innovation Program (IIP), argenx aims to translate immunology breakthroughs into a world-class portfolio of novel antibody-based medicines.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on argenx (ARGX)
- Should You Park Some Capital with Casey’s General Stores?
- Crowdstrike Stock: While The Iron Is Hot!
- Occidental Petroleum: What Would Warren Buffett Do?
- Is Unity Software Earnings Fallout a Buying Opportunity?
- Why Wall Street Is Still So Constructive on Aecom Stock
Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.