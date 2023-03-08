Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. Sells 448,100 Shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. decreased its position in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 406,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 448,100 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse Group accounts for approximately 3.0% of Susquehanna International Securities Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd.’s holdings in Credit Suisse Group were worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 43,788.6% during the third quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 5,092,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,964,000 after buying an additional 5,081,229 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the third quarter valued at about $18,779,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the third quarter valued at about $17,624,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,848,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 5,527.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 676,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,836,000 after acquiring an additional 664,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on CS shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 4 to CHF 2.90 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 3.60 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.39.

Credit Suisse Group Stock Performance

NYSE CS traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $2.88. 9,897,264 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,880,848. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. Credit Suisse Group AG has a 1-year low of $2.70 and a 1-year high of $8.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.38.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.06). Credit Suisse Group had a negative return on equity of 3.99% and a negative net margin of 33.10%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Credit Suisse Group AG will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following four divisions: Wealth Management, Investment Bank, Swiss Bank and Asset Management and four geographic regions: Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia Pacific, and Americas.

