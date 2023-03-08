Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Cuts Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP cut its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,629,782 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 8,734 shares during the quarter. American Express accounts for 1.6% of Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s holdings in American Express were worth $219,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of American Express by 2.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,928,905 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $683,249,000 after purchasing an additional 115,738 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of American Express by 4.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 22,653 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 9.4% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 33,110 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of American Express by 3.6% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 75,021 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $10,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of American Express by 48.7% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 7,107 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of American Express stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $174.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 745,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,357,218. American Express has a twelve month low of $130.65 and a twelve month high of $194.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $165.44 and a 200-day moving average of $154.92. The stock has a market cap of $129.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.11). American Express had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 31.76%. The business had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $5,186,216.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,054.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $5,186,216.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,054.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $2,635,280.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,374,644.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on AXP shares. UBS Group started coverage on American Express in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on American Express from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on American Express from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Stephens lowered American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.44.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

