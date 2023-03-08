Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Has $117.09 Million Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,450,029 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,334 shares during the quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP owned approximately 0.11% of Medtronic worth $117,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 368.0% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 482 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $1,338,795.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Plc Medtronic bought 6,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $63,428.80. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,999,423 shares in the company, valued at $46,394,645.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Medtronic Stock Down 1.6 %

A number of research firms recently commented on MDT. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Medtronic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $108.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Medtronic from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.72.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $78.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,538,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,300,976. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.83. The company has a market capitalization of $104.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $75.76 and a one year high of $114.31.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.47%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

Featured Articles

