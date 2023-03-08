Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Purchases 12,113 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 640,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,113 shares during the quarter. Equinix accounts for approximately 2.7% of Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP owned approximately 0.69% of Equinix worth $364,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Equinix by 74.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 29,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,496,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Equinix by 2.3% in the third quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 119,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Equinix by 0.5% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 16,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,247,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Equinix by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,011,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,832,805,000 after purchasing an additional 82,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Equinix by 30.8% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equinix Stock Performance

EQIX traded up $7.06 on Wednesday, reaching $692.62. The stock had a trading volume of 165,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,030. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $494.89 and a 12-month high of $776.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $706.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $651.73. The company has a market cap of $64.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.61.

Equinix Increases Dividend

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.90 by ($4.51). Equinix had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $3.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.10. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 177.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EQIX. StockNews.com lowered Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Equinix from $762.00 to $753.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Equinix from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Equinix from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $779.28.

Insider Transactions at Equinix

In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $665.33, for a total transaction of $192,280.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,033,841.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 56 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $665.03, for a total transaction of $37,241.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,247 shares in the company, valued at $15,459,952.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $665.33, for a total transaction of $192,280.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,081 shares in the company, valued at $10,033,841.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,168 shares of company stock valued at $10,669,308 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

