Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Raises Stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,281,922 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,721 shares during the period. MSCI makes up about 4.0% of Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s holdings in MSCI were worth $540,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of MSCI by 57.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 77 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of MSCI by 41.1% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of MSCI by 37.5% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. 88.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MSCI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on MSCI from $580.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on MSCI from $204.00 to $532.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on MSCI from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on MSCI from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $558.10.

In other news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.89, for a total transaction of $503,901.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,831,327.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSCI stock traded up $0.52 on Wednesday, reaching $534.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,187. The company has a market cap of $42.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.36 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $518.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $482.02. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $376.41 and a twelve month high of $572.50.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $576.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.53 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.24% and a net margin of 38.72%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 51.49%.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. The Index segment focuses on the investment process, including developing indexed financial products.

