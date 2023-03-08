Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Sells 2,098 Shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP decreased its stake in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,098 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $5,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NSRGY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Nestlé by 14.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 65,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,505,000 after purchasing an additional 5,448 shares in the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 22,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Nestlé in the first quarter worth $1,020,000. Finally, Weik Capital Management lifted its position in Nestlé by 0.9% in the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 69,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,039,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Nestlé alerts:

Nestlé Stock Performance

NSRGY stock traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.48. 189,496 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,399. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Nestlé S.A. has a 1-year low of $102.78 and a 1-year high of $133.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Nestlé Profile

NSRGY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Nestlé from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday. HSBC cut shares of Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised Nestlé from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Nestlé from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.83.

(Get Rating)

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSRGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.