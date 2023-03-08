Symmetry Investments LP Buys New Holdings in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

Symmetry Investments LP bought a new stake in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,005,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WOLF. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 57.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 2.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 214.1% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 120.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter.

Get Wolfspeed alerts:

Wolfspeed Trading Down 1.1 %

WOLF traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.37. 850,480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,361,966. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.16. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.07 and a 1-year high of $125.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of -57.47 and a beta of 1.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Wolfspeed ( NYSE:WOLF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 18.90%. The firm had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.62 million. Equities analysts forecast that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WOLF has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Wolfspeed in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Wolfspeed from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Wolfspeed from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Wolfspeed from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Wolfspeed to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.94.

About Wolfspeed

(Get Rating)

Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wolfspeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolfspeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.