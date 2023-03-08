Symmetry Investments LP Buys New Shares in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of onsemi in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in onsemi during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in onsemi during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of onsemi in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of onsemi in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

Get onsemi alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 209,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,782,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

onsemi Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair downgraded shares of onsemi from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James downgraded shares of onsemi from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Summit Insights raised shares of onsemi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of onsemi from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of onsemi from $77.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.84.

Shares of onsemi stock traded up $2.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $81.50. 2,755,455 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,120,576. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.74. onsemi has a one year low of $44.76 and a one year high of $87.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. onsemi had a return on equity of 42.09% and a net margin of 22.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that onsemi will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

onsemi announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, February 6th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About onsemi

(Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.