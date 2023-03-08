Symmetry Investments LP Invests $788,000 in Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG)

Symmetry Investments LP purchased a new position in Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Corebridge Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,466,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Corebridge Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corebridge Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,500,000. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in Corebridge Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,477,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Corebridge Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CRBG shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Corebridge Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corebridge Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.91.

CRBG stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.67. 639,066 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,551,243. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.85. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.81 and a 1-year high of $23.50.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%.

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds.

