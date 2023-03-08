Symmetry Investments LP Purchases New Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Symmetry Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Hess by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 296,206 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,283,000 after purchasing an additional 23,392 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,816 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,103,112 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $338,218,000 after acquiring an additional 20,141 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Hess during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,940,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Hess by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Hess

In other news, CEO John B. Hess sold 109,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total value of $15,878,271.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 898,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,148,277.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO John B. Hess sold 109,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total value of $15,878,271.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 898,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,148,277.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 5,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total value of $795,061.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,475,757.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 181,499 shares of company stock worth $25,907,245 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Hess Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HES traded down $1.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.05. 554,386 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,696,933. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $144.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.64. Hess Co. has a one year low of $89.80 and a one year high of $160.52.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 27.97% and a net margin of 19.21%. The company’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hess Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a $0.438 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is a positive change from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is 20.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Hess from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Hess from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Mizuho cut Hess from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Hess from $155.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hess from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.00.

Hess Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

See Also

