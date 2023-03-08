Symmetry Investments LP Sells 26,270 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Symmetry Investments LP lowered its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 63.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,137 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 26,270 shares during the period. Symmetry Investments LP’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Union Pacific stock traded down $3.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $202.10. 1,247,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,281,463. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.70 and a one year high of $278.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.35%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $218.00 to $241.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $244.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.92.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.