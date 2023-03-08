Syntal Capital Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Syntal Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,898 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,632,782 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,709,332,000 after buying an additional 190,304 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,948,563,000 after buying an additional 488,405 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,452,543 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,976,973,000 after buying an additional 188,078 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Broadcom by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,022,517 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,786,039,000 after buying an additional 74,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Broadcom by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,420,481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,528,063,000 after buying an additional 1,191,113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $775.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Broadcom from $650.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $720.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Cowen boosted their price target on Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $660.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $673.89.

Broadcom Price Performance

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $3.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $629.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 859,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,141,189. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $586.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $530.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $645.31. The company has a market capitalization of $262.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.52% and a net margin of 37.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.93%.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total transaction of $97,726.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

