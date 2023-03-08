Syntal Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Syntal Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 476.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. 79.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on STLD shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.67.

Steel Dynamics Stock Down 0.5 %

STLD traded down $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $130.39. The stock had a trading volume of 433,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,653,625. The company has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.51. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.44 and a twelve month high of $136.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.50.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 56.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is a boost from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.54%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

Further Reading

