Syntal Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Syntal Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 7.2% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 5.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth approximately $3,073,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.0% during the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. 62.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.67.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.2 %

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total value of $61,691.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,328.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,311 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $180,052.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,826,402.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total transaction of $61,691.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,328.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,766 shares of company stock worth $656,511 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PG traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $137.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,309,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,733,352. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $122.18 and a 1-year high of $164.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.89.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.75 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 32.03%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.04%.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

