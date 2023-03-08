Syntal Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 156,584 SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Syntal Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 156,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,860,000. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 2.0% of Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Syntal Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1,555.1% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 778,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 731,069 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of SPEM stock traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $33.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 535,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,074,595. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.80 and a fifty-two week high of $40.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.44.

