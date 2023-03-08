Syntal Capital Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Syntal Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,388 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in EOG Resources by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,571,626 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,985,558,000 after buying an additional 584,133 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 22.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,286,986 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,019,614,000 after buying an additional 3,399,315 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in EOG Resources by 38.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,425,915 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,703,638,000 after buying an additional 4,291,887 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 196.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,175,599,000 after purchasing an additional 6,529,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 3.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,190,712 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $915,149,000 after purchasing an additional 245,996 shares in the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EOG traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,005,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,546,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $68.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.52. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.16 and a 12-month high of $150.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.90.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.01). EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 24.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael T. Kerr acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $130.49 per share, with a total value of $2,609,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at $22,183,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EOG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $167.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.09.

EOG Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.