Syntal Capital Partners LLC Grows Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Syntal Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 6,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 23,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJR stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.62. 1,547,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,430,668. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $86.40 and a 1-year high of $111.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.74. The company has a market cap of $69.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.