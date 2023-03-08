Syntal Capital Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Syntal Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,172 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 347 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 1.0% of Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCG Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.3% in the third quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 21.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,534,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,316,000 after acquiring an additional 455,777 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at $1,617,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 524.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 271,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,349,000 after acquiring an additional 227,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at $2,168,000. 72.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MRK traded down $3.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.88. 3,828,573 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,504,115. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $77.05 and a one year high of $115.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.99 and its 200 day moving average is $101.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.47% and a net margin of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $541,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,195,134.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total transaction of $9,431,686.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,312,555. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $541,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,195,134.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,245 shares of company stock worth $11,168,256 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Featured Stories

