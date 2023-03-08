Syntal Capital Partners LLC Takes $3.53 Million Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Syntal Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 155,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,529,000. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 177,076,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,030,269,000 after acquiring an additional 35,312,725 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,150,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,597,000 after acquiring an additional 36,802,885 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 42,157,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,513,000 after acquiring an additional 7,384,393 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26,890,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,037,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,810,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,162,000 after acquiring an additional 274,905 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

GOVT traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.63. 10,514,810 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.98.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.