Tabor Asset Management LP Invests $2.04 Million in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Tabor Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,134 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,038,000. Darden Restaurants comprises 1.4% of Tabor Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DRI. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 157.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 386 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 516 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Darden Restaurants Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE DRI traded down $1.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $144.59. 151,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,089,026. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $146.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.96 and a 52 week high of $152.08. The stock has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.23.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The restaurant operator reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.11. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 42.51% and a net margin of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DRI shares. Stephens lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Wedbush upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $134.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darden Restaurants

In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total transaction of $283,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,364 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,069.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $334,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,328 shares in the company, valued at $799,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total value of $283,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,069.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,229 shares of company stock worth $1,358,200 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.