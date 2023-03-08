Tabor Asset Management LP Takes $1.38 Million Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Tabor Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 36,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,000. Royal Caribbean Cruises comprises about 1.0% of Tabor Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 39,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. 74.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RCL. UBS Group increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.23.

Shares of NYSE:RCL traded down $0.49 on Wednesday, hitting $72.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 525,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,739,758. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.43. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1 year low of $31.09 and a 1 year high of $87.68. The company has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a PE ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.25. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 56.86% and a negative net margin of 24.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($4.78) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 165.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 78,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $4,498,839.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,078,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,459,224. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 9.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Royal Caribbean Group operates a fleet of cruise ships. It also operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands.

