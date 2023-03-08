Tacita Capital Inc Reduces Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Tacita Capital Inc reduced its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Tacita Capital Inc’s holdings in MetLife were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in MetLife by 1,065.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at MetLife

In other MetLife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $2,113,343.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,645,522.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other MetLife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $2,113,343.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,645,522.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bill Pappas sold 11,345 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $816,386.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,326,782.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,603 shares of company stock worth $3,348,193. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MetLife Stock Down 1.9 %

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.36.

Shares of MetLife stock traded down $1.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 851,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,947,968. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.16. The company has a market capitalization of $52.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.08. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.41 and a 52 week high of $77.36.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.21 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.26%.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

