Tacita Capital Inc Sells 185 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Tacita Capital Inc decreased its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 1,297.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 76,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,351,000 after buying an additional 71,031 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,410,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,904,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,134,000 after buying an additional 184,125 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 277,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,057,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,480,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,997,216,000 after buying an additional 1,451,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

NYSE PM traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $99.22. 648,849 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,089,595. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.85 and a 52-week high of $109.81. The firm has a market cap of $153.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.74.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 127.24%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on PM. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 18th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

In other Philip Morris International news, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $8,028,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,007,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,057,266.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $8,028,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,007,048 shares in the company, valued at $101,057,266.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 20,308 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total transaction of $2,036,892.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,248,525.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,064 shares of company stock worth $11,738,763. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products, which are sold in markets outside the U.S.

