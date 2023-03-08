Tacita Capital Inc Sells 665 Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Tacita Capital Inc trimmed its stake in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) by 1.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,707 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 665 shares during the quarter. Tacita Capital Inc’s holdings in TELUS were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TU. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of TELUS by 186.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,592 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of TELUS by 106.8% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TELUS during the third quarter valued at $79,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of TELUS by 18.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,669 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsimple Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TELUS during the third quarter valued at $213,000. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TU traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.82. 363,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,514,130. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $28.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.74. TELUS Co. has a one year low of $18.85 and a one year high of $27.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.264 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TU shares. Desjardins cut their price target on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on TELUS from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. TD Securities cut their target price on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. CIBC raised TELUS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on TELUS from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company, which engages in the provision of telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: TELUS Technology Solutions (TTech) and Digitally-led Customer ExperiencesTELUS International (DLCX).

