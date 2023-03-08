Tacita Capital Inc Sells 9,615 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Tacita Capital Inc trimmed its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,884 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 9,615 shares during the quarter. Enbridge accounts for approximately 2.0% of Tacita Capital Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Tacita Capital Inc’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 116.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,897,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,051,405,000 after buying an additional 13,386,638 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Enbridge by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,067,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,777,785,000 after acquiring an additional 5,598,127 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 51,856,121 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,186,048,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276,415 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,054,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,181,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,188,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491,924 shares during the last quarter. 49.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Trading Down 0.1 %

ENB stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 551,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,395,010. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.84. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.02 and a 1 year high of $47.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.95, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Enbridge Profile

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ENB shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

(Get Rating)

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.