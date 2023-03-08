TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Stock Price Down 4.5%

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) shares dropped 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.70 and last traded at $7.78. Approximately 1,332,462 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 7,332,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.15.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.60.
TAL Education Group Stock Down 8.4 %
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.20.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TAL Education Group
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAL. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TAL Education Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in TAL Education Group by 109.3% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,436 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TAL Education Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TAL Education Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in TAL Education Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.71% of the company’s stock.
About TAL Education Group
TAL Education Group operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students. Its services are delivered through small classes, personalized premium services such as one-on-one tutoring, and online course offerings for primary and middle school students.
Featured Stories
