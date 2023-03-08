Tang Capital Management LLC Has $21.29 Million Stock Holdings in Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO)

Tang Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,099,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 399,516 shares during the period. Albireo Pharma comprises 2.6% of Tang Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Tang Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Albireo Pharma worth $21,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 56.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,424,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,287,000 after acquiring an additional 515,615 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Albireo Pharma by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 977,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,164,000 after buying an additional 42,235 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Albireo Pharma by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 872,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,335,000 after buying an additional 394,595 shares in the last quarter. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC grew its position in Albireo Pharma by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC now owns 623,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,068,000 after buying an additional 105,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in Albireo Pharma by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 504,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,760,000 after buying an additional 38,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Albireo Pharma

In other news, CFO Simon N.R. Harford sold 1,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total transaction of $77,788.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,791 shares in the company, valued at $1,436,245.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ronald Harold Wilfred Cooper sold 1,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total transaction of $46,296.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,444 shares in the company, valued at $2,516,047.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Simon N.R. Harford sold 1,776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total transaction of $77,788.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,791 shares in the company, valued at $1,436,245.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,342 shares of company stock worth $178,670. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Albireo Pharma Stock Down 0.2 %

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALBO. Guggenheim lowered shares of Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Cowen downgraded shares of Albireo Pharma to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $68.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Albireo Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $53.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

NASDAQ:ALBO traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $44.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,241,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,539. The company has a market capitalization of $913.91 million, a P/E ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.03. Albireo Pharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.02 and a 1-year high of $45.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.31.

Albireo Pharma Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat.

